Bloom-Carroll dominated from start to finish in an imposing 45-3 win over Lancaster Fairfield Union in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense roared in front for a 28-3 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Bloom-Carroll pulled to a 42-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Lancaster Fairfield Union took on Columbus Hamilton Township on Sept. 8 at Columbus Hamilton Township High School.

