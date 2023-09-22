Columbus Grandview Heights took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Columbus Whetstone 41-30 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

Columbus Grandview Heights opened with a 14-0 advantage over Columbus Whetstone through the first quarter.

The Bobcats fought to a 35-8 intermission margin at the Braves’ expense.

Columbus Whetstone showed some mettle by fighting back to a 41-22 count in the third quarter.

The Braves narrowed the gap 8-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

