Delaware Buckeye Valley controlled the action to earn an impressive 49-21 win against Bexley for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Delaware Buckeye Valley and Bexley settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

The Barons’ offense moved in front for a 21-14 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Delaware Buckeye Valley darted to a 35-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Barons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Delaware Buckeye Valley and Bexley faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Bexley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Bexley faced off against Nelsonville-York and Delaware Buckeye Valley took on Washington Court House Washington on Sept. 8 at Washington Court House Washington High School.

