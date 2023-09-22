Gahanna Columbus Academy raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 39-6 win over Whitehall-Yearling in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Gahanna Columbus Academy jumped in front of Whitehall-Yearling 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings registered a 25-0 advantage at intermission over the Rams.

Gahanna Columbus Academy pulled to a 32-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Gahanna Columbus Academy and Whitehall-Yearling faced off on Oct. 20, 2022 at Whitehall Yearling High School.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Gahanna Columbus Academy faced off against Columbus St Charles and Whitehall-Yearling took on Columbus St Charles on Sept. 8 at Columbus St Charles High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.