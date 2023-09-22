Carrollton took full advantage of overtime to defeat Alliance Marlington 41-35 at Carrollton High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Carrollton a 14-0 lead over Alliance Marlington.

The Dukes drew within 21-14 at halftime.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Carrollton and Alliance Marlington locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Warriors and the Dukes locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

Carrollton held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

The last time Carrollton and Alliance Marlington played in a 36-14 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Carrollton faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Alliance Marlington took on Youngstown Chaney on Sept. 8 at Alliance Marlington High School.

