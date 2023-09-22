Franklin grabbed a 28-14 victory at the expense of Monroe at Monroe High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Franklin darted in front of Monroe 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats opened a meager 14-6 gap over the Hornets at the intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Franklin and Monroe locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Wildcats held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Monroe and Franklin squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Franklin High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Monroe faced off against Cincinnati Hughes and Franklin took on Dayton Chaminade-Julienne on Sept. 8 at Franklin High School.

