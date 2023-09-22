Bellbrook dominated Trenton Edgewood 38-17 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

Bellbrook jumped in front of Trenton Edgewood 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Eagles’ offense darted in front for a 17-3 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.

Bellbrook steamrolled to a 24-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Eagles and the Cougars each scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Bellbrook faced off against Dayton Ponitz and Trenton Edgewood took on Oxford Talawanda on Sept. 8 at Oxford Talawanda High School.

