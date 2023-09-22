Defense dominated as Germantown Valley View pitched a 49-0 shutout of Dayton Oakwood in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Germantown Valley View opened with a 27-0 advantage over Dayton Oakwood through the first quarter.

The Spartans fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Lumberjacks’ expense.

Germantown Valley View steamrolled to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Germantown Valley View and Dayton Oakwood played in a 38-3 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Germantown Valley View faced off against Carlisle and Dayton Oakwood took on Waynesville on Sept. 14 at Waynesville High School.

