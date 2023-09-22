Eaton dismissed Middletown Madison by a 42-7 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Eaton opened with a 6-0 advantage over Middletown Madison through the first quarter.

The Eagles opened an immense 30-0 gap over the Mohawks at halftime.

Eaton jumped to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mohawks outpointed the Eagles 7-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Eaton and Middletown Madison played in a 35-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 8, Eaton squared off with Dayton Oakwood in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.