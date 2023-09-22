Brookville earned a convincing 35-7 win over Carlisle for an Ohio high school football victory at Brookville High on Sept. 22.

Brookville opened with a 14-0 advantage over Carlisle through the first quarter.

Brookville breathed fire to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Brookville and Carlisle faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Brookville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Brookville faced off against Waynesville and Carlisle took on Germantown Valley View on Sept. 8 at Carlisle High School.

