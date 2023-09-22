Granville topped Pataskala Licking Heights 28-20 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Pataskala Licking Heights High on Sept. 22.

The start wasn’t the problem for Pataskala Licking Heights, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Granville through the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Aces’ offense darted in front for a 21-7 lead over the Hornets at the intermission.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Pataskala Licking Heights inched back to a 21-13 deficit.

The Blue Aces and the Hornets each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Granville faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Granville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Pataskala Licking Heights faced off against Utica and Granville took on Heath on Sept. 8 at Granville High School.

