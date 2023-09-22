Danville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 52-15 win over Loudonville at Loudonville High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Danville a 16-7 lead over Loudonville.

The Blue Devils opened a lopsided 32-7 gap over the Red Birds at the intermission.

Danville and Loudonville each scored in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with a 12-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Loudonville faced off against Mt Gilead and Danville took on Fredericktown on Sept. 8 at Fredericktown High School.

