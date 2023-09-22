Centerburg’s defense throttled Cardington-Lincoln, resulting in a 21-0 shutout on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Centerburg a 14-0 lead over Cardington-Lincoln.

The Trojans’ offense jumped in front for a 21-0 lead over the Pirates at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Trojans and the Pirates were both scoreless.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Galion Northmor and Centerburg took on Howard East Knox on Sept. 8 at Howard East Knox High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.