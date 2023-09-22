Defiance dismissed Kenton by a 46-18 count for an Ohio high school football victory at Kenton High on Sept. 22.

Defiance jumped in front of Kenton 8-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 16-12 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Defiance darted to a 30-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-0 edge.

The last time Defiance and Kenton played in a 42-6 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Kenton faced off against Lima Bath and Defiance took on Van Wert on Sept. 8 at Defiance High School.

