Bascom Hopewell-Loudon notched a win against Castalia Margaretta 26-14 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Bascom Hopewell-Loudon a 6-0 lead over Castalia Margaretta.

The Chieftains fought to a 26-0 halftime margin at the Polar Bears’ expense.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Castalia Margaretta inched back to a 26-7 deficit.

The Polar Bears rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Chieftains skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Castalia Margaretta played in a 27-13 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 8, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon squared off with Gibsonburg in a football game.

