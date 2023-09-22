Gibsonburg handed Elmore Woodmore a tough 30-10 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

The Golden Bears’ offense darted in front for an 18-3 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Golden Bears held on with a 12-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Gibsonburg faced off against Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Elmore Woodmore took on Willard on Sept. 8 at Willard High School.

