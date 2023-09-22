Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan finally found a way to top Springfield Northwestern 19-13 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

Last season, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan and Springfield Northwestern squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Springfield Northwestern faced off against Springfield Kenton Ridge and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan took on Bellefontaine on Sept. 8 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.