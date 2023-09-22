Defense dominated as Delta pitched a 42-0 shutout of Swanton in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

Delta moved in front of Swanton 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers registered a 31-0 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

Delta thundered to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Delta and Swanton squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Delta High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Swanton faced off against Wauseon and Delta took on Bryan on Sept. 8 at Bryan High School.

