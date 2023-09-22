Archbold earned a convincing 44-7 win over Metamora Evergreen in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Blue Streaks’ offense steamrolled in front for a 34-0 lead over the Vikings at halftime.

Archbold charged to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings enjoyed a 7-3 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Archbold and Metamora Evergreen squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Archbold faced off against Liberty Center and Metamora Evergreen took on Hamler Patrick Henry on Sept. 8 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

