It was a tough night for Delphos Jefferson which was overmatched by Convoy Crestview in this 52-6 verdict.

The first quarter gave Convoy Crestview a 13-6 lead over Delphos Jefferson.

The Knights fought to a 35-6 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Convoy Crestview steamrolled to a 44-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

The last time Delphos Jefferson and Convoy Crestview played in a 21-7 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Convoy Crestview faced off against Ada and Delphos Jefferson took on Bluffton on Sept. 8 at Bluffton High School.

