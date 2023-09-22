Bluffton’s defense throttled Ada, resulting in a 48-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Bluffton opened with a 14-0 advantage over Ada through the first quarter.

The Pirates registered a 27-0 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

Bluffton pulled to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Bluffton and Ada played in a 31-7 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Ada faced off against Convoy Crestview and Bluffton took on Delphos Jefferson on Sept. 8 at Bluffton High School.

