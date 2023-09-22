Genoa Area raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-19 win over Tontogany Otsego on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Genoa Area darted in front of Tontogany Otsego 21-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Comets fought to a 34-6 halftime margin at the Knights’ expense.

Genoa Area pulled to a 48-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Comets prevailed.

The last time Genoa Area and Tontogany Otsego played in a 28-26 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Tontogany Otsego faced off against Rossford and Genoa Area took on Fostoria on Sept. 8 at Genoa Area High School.

