Carey eventually beat North Robinson Colonel Crawford 27-7 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Carey a 7-0 lead over North Robinson Colonel Crawford.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

North Robinson Colonel Crawford responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 13-7.

The Blue Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Recently on Sept. 8, Carey squared off with Bucyrus Wynford in a football game.

