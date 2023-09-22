Defiance Tinora topped Haviland Wayne Trace 21-13 in a tough tilt at Defiance Tinora High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

The Rams’ offense darted in front for a 21-7 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Raiders rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Rams prevailed.

Last season, Defiance Tinora and Haviland Wayne Trace squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Defiance Tinora faced off against Sherwood Fairview and Haviland Wayne Trace took on Edgerton on Sept. 8 at Edgerton High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.