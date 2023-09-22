Defiance Ayersville took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Hicksville 38-14 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Defiance Ayersville opened with a 32-8 advantage over Hicksville through the first quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 38-14.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Defiance Ayersville and Hicksville squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Defiance Ayersville.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Hicksville faced off against Antwerp and Defiance Ayersville took on Paulding on Sept. 8 at Paulding High School.

