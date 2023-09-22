Antwerp took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Sherwood Fairview 45-8 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 22.

Antwerp roared in front of Sherwood Fairview 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Archers opened a monstrous 24-8 gap over the Apaches at the intermission.

Antwerp breathed fire to a 45-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Antwerp and Sherwood Fairview played in a 49-7 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Sherwood Fairview faced off against Defiance Tinora and Antwerp took on Hicksville on Sept. 8 at Hicksville High School.

