Defense dominated as Findlay pitched a 53-0 shutout of Holland Springfield at Findlay High on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Findlay steamrolled in front of Holland Springfield 18-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 46-0 halftime margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Findlay jumped to a 53-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Findlay faced off against Oregon Clay and Holland Springfield took on Bowling Green on Sept. 8 at Bowling Green High School.

