A suffocating defense helped Findlay Liberty-Benton handle Van Buren 42-0 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

Findlay Liberty-Benton opened with a 14-0 advantage over Van Buren through the first quarter.

Findlay Liberty-Benton jumped to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Findlay Liberty-Benton and Van Buren played in a 45-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Van Buren faced off against McComb and Findlay Liberty-Benton took on Port Clinton on Sept. 8 at Port Clinton High School.

