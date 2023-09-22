Arlington unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Arcadia 51-7 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Arlington jumped in front of Arcadia 15-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Devils’ offense breathed fire in front for a 30-0 lead over the Redskins at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 37-7.

The Red Devils held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Arlington and Arcadia faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Arlington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Arcadia faced off against Pandora-Gilboa and Arlington took on Bloomdale Elmwood on Sept. 8 at Arlington High School.

