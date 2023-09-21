Dublin Coffman and Dublin Jerome proved to be evenly matched after they battled to a 1-1 knot for an Ohio girls soccer victory on Sept. 21.

The two squads struggled evenly in the final half, settling for a 1-1.

Last season, Dublin Coffman and Dublin Jerome squared off on Sept. 15, 2022 at Dublin Jerome High School.

Recently on Sept. 14, Dublin Coffman squared off with Dublin Scioto in a soccer game.

Check out our complete girls soccer roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.