Kenton allows no points against Defiance

A suffocating defense helped Kenton handle Defiance 7-0 on Sept. 21 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

Kenton jumped in front of Defiance 4-0 to begin the final half.

The Wildcats held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final half.

Last season, Kenton and Defiance squared off on Sept. 19, 2022 at Defiance High School.

In recent action on Sept. 16, Kenton faced off against Bluffton.

New Philadelphia takes advantage of early margin to defeat Massillon Perry

New Philadelphia scored early and often in a 4-2 win over Massillon Perry for an Ohio boys soccer victory on Sept. 21.

New Philadelphia opened with a 4-2 advantage over Massillon Perry through the first half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

Recently on Sept. 12, New Philadelphia squared off with Mansfield in a soccer game.

Portsmouth routs Latham Western

Portsmouth unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Latham Western 7-3 Thursday for an Ohio boys soccer victory at Latham Western High on Sept. 21.

Warren John F. Kennedy claims tight victory against Rootstown

Warren John F. Kennedy finally found a way to top Rootstown 5-4 in Ohio boys soccer action on Sept. 21.

Last season, Warren John F. Kennedy and Rootstown faced off on Sept. 27, 2022 at Rootstown High School.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Hartville Lake Center Christian.

West Milton Milton-Union shuts out Sidney Lehman Catholic

West Milton Milton-Union’s defense throttled Sidney Lehman Catholic, resulting in a 2-0 shutout during this Ohio boys high school soccer game on Sept. 21.

West Milton Milton-Union pulled in front of Sidney Lehman Catholic 1-0 to begin the final half.

The Bulldogs held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the second half.

Recently on Sept. 14, West Milton Milton-Union squared off with Casstown Miami East in a soccer game.

Westerville North allows no points against Canal Winchester

Defense dominated as Westerville North pitched a 3-0 shutout of Canal Winchester on Sept. 21 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

The first half gave Westerville North a 2-0 lead over Canal Winchester.

The Warriors held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the final half.

Last season, Canal Winchester and Westerville North faced off on Sept. 20, 2022 at Canal Winchester High School.

Recently on Sept. 14, Westerville North squared off with Reynoldsburg in a soccer game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.