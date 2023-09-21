Zanesville West Muskingum’s defense throttled Zanesville Maysville, resulting in a 4-0 shutout in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Sept. 21.

Zanesville West Muskingum pulled in front of Zanesville Maysville 4-0 to begin the second half.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

Recently on Sept. 9, Zanesville West Muskingum squared off with Magnolia Sandy Valley in a soccer game.

Check out our complete girls soccer roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.