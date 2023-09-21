Bryan shuts out Lima Bath

Defense dominated as Bryan pitched a 1-0 shutout of Lima Bath in Ohio girls soccer action on Sept. 21.

Neither squad could muster goals in the first half.

The Golden Bears got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

Last season, Bryan and Lima Bath faced off on Sept. 22, 2022 at Lima Bath High School.

Delta shuts out Toledo Christian

Delta’s defense throttled Toledo Christian, resulting in a 7-0 shutout on Sept. 21 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

Dublin Coffman and Dublin Jerome tie

Dublin Coffman and Dublin Jerome proved to be evenly matched after they battled to a 1-1 knot for an Ohio girls soccer victory on Sept. 21.

The two squads struggled evenly in the final half, settling for a 1-1.

Last season, Dublin Coffman and Dublin Jerome squared off on Sept. 15, 2022 at Dublin Jerome High School.

Recently on Sept. 14, Dublin Coffman squared off with Dublin Scioto in a soccer game.

Metamora Evergreen dominates Northwood in convincing showing

Metamora Evergreen’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Northwood 8-1 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Sept. 21.

Last season, Northwood and Metamora Evergreen faced off on Oct. 17, 2022 at Northwood High School.

Recently on Sept. 14, Metamora Evergreen squared off with Wauseon in a soccer game.

Ottawa-Glandorf shuts out Bluffton

A suffocating defense helped Ottawa-Glandorf handle Bluffton 7-0 on Sept. 21 in Ohio girls high school soccer.

Ottawa-Glandorf charged in front of Bluffton 4-0 to begin the second half.

The Titans held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final half.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Bluffton faced off on Sept. 8, 2022 at Bluffton High School.

Recently on Sept. 16, Ottawa-Glandorf squared off with Archbold in a soccer game.

Warren John F. Kennedy escapes Rootstown in thin win

Warren John F. Kennedy topped Rootstown 5-4 in a tough tilt at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic on Sept. 21 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

The last time Rootstown and Warren John F. Kennedy played in a 13-1 game on Sept. 27, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 13, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Hartville Lake Center Christian.

Zanesville West Muskingum shuts out Zanesville Maysville

Zanesville West Muskingum’s defense throttled Zanesville Maysville, resulting in a 4-0 shutout in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Sept. 21.

Zanesville West Muskingum pulled in front of Zanesville Maysville 4-0 to begin the second half.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

Recently on Sept. 9, Zanesville West Muskingum squared off with Magnolia Sandy Valley in a soccer game.

