Vienna Mathews finally found a way to top Ashtabula St. John 30-28 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 21.

The Fighting Heralds jumped a tight margin over the Mustangs as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Vienna Mathews broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 30-28 lead over Ashtabula St. John.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Ashtabula St. John and Vienna Mathews faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Vienna Mathews High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Vienna Mathews faced off against Lowellville and Ashtabula St. John took on Steubenville Catholic Central on Sept. 9 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

