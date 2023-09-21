Columbus Northland races in front to defeat Columbus East

Columbus Northland left no doubt in recording a 49-14 win over Columbus East on Sept. 21 in Ohio football action.

Columbus Northland opened with a 21-0 advantage over Columbus East through the first quarter.

The Vikings fought to a 35-8 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Columbus Northland charged to a 42-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Columbus East and Columbus Northland faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Columbus East High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Columbus Northland faced off against Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Columbus East took on Dayton Thurgood Marshall on Sept. 7 at Dayton Thurgood Marshall High School.

Dayton Meadowdale allows no points against Dayton Ponitz

Defense dominated as Dayton Meadowdale pitched a 56-0 shutout of Dayton Ponitz during this Ohio football game on Sept. 21.

Last season, Dayton Ponitz and Dayton Meadowdale squared off on Oct. 20, 2022 at Dayton Meadowdale High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Dayton Ponitz faced off against Bellbrook and Dayton Meadowdale took on Cincinnati Taft on Sept. 9 at Cincinnati Taft High School.

Miamisburg squeezes past Clayton Northmont

Miamisburg posted a narrow 36-33 win over Clayton Northmont in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 21.

Last season, Miamisburg and Clayton Northmont squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Miamisburg High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Clayton Northmont faced off against Kettering Fairmont and Miamisburg took on Dayton Centerville on Sept. 8 at Dayton Centerville High School.

Toledo Bowsher races in front to defeat Toledo Waite

Toledo Bowsher left no doubt in recording a 38-24 win over Toledo Waite for an Ohio high school football victory at Toledo Bowsher High on Sept. 21.

The first quarter gave Toledo Bowsher a 32-16 lead over Toledo Waite.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Blue Racers chalked up this decision in spite of the Indians’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Toledo Bowsher faced off against Toledo Woodward and Toledo Waite took on Toledo Rogers on Sept. 8 at Toledo Waite High School.

Vienna Mathews barely beats Ashtabula St. John

Vienna Mathews finally found a way to top Ashtabula St. John 30-28 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 21.

The Fighting Heralds jumped a tight margin over the Mustangs as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Vienna Mathews broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 30-28 lead over Ashtabula St. John.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Ashtabula St. John and Vienna Mathews faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Vienna Mathews High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Vienna Mathews faced off against Lowellville and Ashtabula St. John took on Steubenville Catholic Central on Sept. 9 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.