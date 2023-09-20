A suffocating defense helped Dayton Centerville handle Clayton Northmont 1-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Sept. 20.

Dayton Centerville jumped in front of Clayton Northmont 1-0 to begin the final half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

The last time Dayton Centerville and Clayton Northmont played in a 2-0 game on Sept. 21, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 6, Dayton Centerville squared off with Miamisburg in a soccer game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.