Archbold defense stifles Liberty Center

A suffocating defense helped Archbold handle Liberty Center 2-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Sept. 19.

The last time Archbold and Liberty Center played in a 4-1 game on Oct. 19, 2021.

Bluffton records thin win against Harrod Allen East

Bluffton posted a narrow 3-2 win over Harrod Allen East at Harrod Allen East High on Sept. 19 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

Recently on Sept. 11, Harrod Allen East squared off with Columbus Grove in a soccer game.

Botkins allows no points against Spencerville

Botkins’ defense throttled Spencerville, resulting in a 2-0 shutout in Ohio girls soccer on Sept. 19.

The first half gave Botkins a 2-0 lead over Spencerville.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Spencerville faced off against Coldwater and Botkins took on Coldwater on Sept. 5 at Coldwater High School.

Dublin Coffman allows no points against Lewis Center Olentangy Orange

A suffocating defense helped Dublin Coffman handle Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 3-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Sept. 19.

The first half gave Dublin Coffman a 3-0 lead over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

Last season, Dublin Coffman and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange faced off on Sept. 26, 2022 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Dublin Coffman faced off against Dublin Scioto.

Dublin Jerome defense stifles Marysville

Dublin Jerome’s defense throttled Marysville, resulting in a 2-0 shutout on Sept. 19 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

Hamilton Badin overcomes St. Bernard Roger Bacon in seat-squirming affair

Hamilton Badin finally found a way to top St. Bernard Roger Bacon 2-1 for an Ohio girls soccer victory on Sept. 19.

Recently on Sept. 12, Hamilton Badin squared off with Cincinnati Hills Christian in a soccer game.

Kirtland allows no points against Independence

A suffocating defense helped Kirtland handle Independence 1-0 at Independence High on Sept. 19 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

The first half gave Kirtland a 1-0 lead over Independence.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

Last season, Kirtland and Independence faced off on Sept. 20, 2022 at Kirtland High School.

Recently on Sept. 13, Kirtland squared off with Pepper Pike Orange in a soccer game.

Ottawa-Glandorf shuts out Lima Bath

Ottawa-Glandorf’s defense throttled Lima Bath, resulting in a 3-0 shutout in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Sept. 19.

Ottawa-Glandorf opened with a 1-0 advantage over Lima Bath through the first half.

The Titans held on with a 2-0 scoring edge in the final half.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Lima Bath squared off on Sept. 15, 2022 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

In recent action on Sept. 5, Lima Bath faced off against Lima Shawnee and Ottawa-Glandorf took on St. Marys on Sept. 14 at St. Marys Memorial.

Warren John F. Kennedy darts past Ravenna Southeast with early burst

Warren John F. Kennedy scored early and often in a 3-1 win over Ravenna Southeast in Ohio girls soccer action on Sept. 19.

The first half gave Warren John F. Kennedy a 3-1 lead over Ravenna Southeast.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

The last time Ravenna Southeast and Warren John F. Kennedy played in a 4-0 game on Oct. 5, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 13, Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with Hartville Lake Center Christian in a soccer game.

Zanesville West Muskingum overcomes West Lafayette Ridgewood

Zanesville West Muskingum handed West Lafayette Ridgewood a tough 4-2 loss for an Ohio girls soccer victory at West Lafayette Ridgewood High on Sept. 19.

Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off on Sept. 20, 2022 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

Recently on Sept. 9, Zanesville West Muskingum squared off with Magnolia Sandy Valley in a soccer game.

