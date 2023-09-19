Botkins defense stifles Spencerville

A suffocating defense helped Botkins handle Spencerville 2-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Sept. 19.

Botkins opened with a 1-0 advantage over Spencerville through the first half.

The Trojans held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the final half.

The last time Spencerville and Botkins played in a 1-0 game on Sept. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 12, Spencerville faced off against Lima.

Dayton Centerville pockets slim win over Clayton Northmont

Dayton Centerville finally found a way to top Clayton Northmont 3-2 during this Ohio boys high school soccer game on Sept. 19.

Dayton Centerville stormed in front of Clayton Northmont 3-2 to begin the final half.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

Last season, Dayton Centerville and Clayton Northmont squared off on Sept. 20, 2022 at Dayton Centerville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 12, Dayton Centerville faced off against Beavercreek.

Kalida and Findlay Liberty-Benton finish in a tie

Kalida and Findlay Liberty-Benton proved to be evenly matched after they battled to a 0-0 knot in Ohio boys soccer on Sept. 19.

Lexington overpowers New Philadelphia in thorough fashion

Lexington rolled past New Philadelphia for a comfortable 4-1 victory at Lexington High on Sept. 19 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

The first half gave Lexington a 4-1 lead over New Philadelphia.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

The last time Lexington and New Philadelphia played in a 3-0 game on Sept. 13, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 12, New Philadelphia squared off with Mansfield in a soccer game.

Toledo Christian allows no points against Liberty Center

Defense dominated as Toledo Christian pitched a 1-0 shutout of Liberty Center in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Sept. 19.

In recent action on Sept. 12, Liberty Center faced off against Bryan.

Warren John F. Kennedy crushes Ravenna Southeast

Warren John F. Kennedy earned a convincing 6-1 win over Ravenna Southeast on Sept. 19 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Last season, Warren John F. Kennedy and Ravenna Southeast squared off on Oct. 4, 2022 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Hartville Lake Center Christian.

Westerville North and Pickerington North tie

Westerville North and Pickerington North proved to be evenly matched after they battled to a 2-2 knot in Ohio boys soccer action on Sept. 19.

The two squads struggled evenly in the second half, settling for a 2-2.

Recently on Sept. 14, Westerville North squared off with Reynoldsburg in a soccer game.

Zanesville Maysville defeats Zanesville West Muskingum

Zanesville Maysville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Zanesville West Muskingum 7-2 Tuesday on Sept. 19 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

Last season, Zanesville Maysville and Zanesville West Muskingum faced off on Sept. 13, 2022 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

Recently on Sept. 12, Zanesville West Muskingum squared off with West Lafayette Ridgewood in a soccer game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.