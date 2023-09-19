Botkins’ defense throttled Spencerville, resulting in a 2-0 shutout in Ohio girls soccer on Sept. 19.

The first half gave Botkins a 2-0 lead over Spencerville.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Spencerville faced off against Coldwater and Botkins took on Coldwater on Sept. 5 at Coldwater High School.

Check out our complete girls soccer roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.