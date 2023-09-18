Celina allows no points against Kenton

Celina’s defense throttled Kenton, resulting in a 4-0 shutout for an Ohio boys soccer victory on Sept. 18.

Celina jumped in front of Kenton 3-0 to begin the final half.

The Bulldogs held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the second half.

The last time Kenton and Celina played in a 3-0 game on Oct. 21, 2021.

In recent action on Sept. 12, Celina faced off against Lima Shawnee and Kenton took on Lima Bath on Sept. 12 at Kenton High School.

Warsaw River View defense stifles Thornville Sheridan

Warsaw River View’s defense throttled Thornville Sheridan, resulting in a 13-0 shutout for an Ohio boys soccer victory at Warsaw River View High on Sept. 18.

In recent action on Sept. 7, Thornville Sheridan faced off against Zanesville West Muskingum.

West Milton Milton-Union routs Springfield Northwestern

West Milton Milton-Union rolled past Springfield Northwestern for a comfortable 4-1 victory at West Milton Milton-Union High on Sept. 18 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

The first half gave West Milton Milton-Union a 2-1 lead over Springfield Northwestern.

The Bulldogs got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 2-0 edge.

Recently on Sept. 14, West Milton Milton-Union squared off with Casstown Miami East in a soccer game.

