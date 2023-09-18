West Milton Milton-Union rolled past Springfield Northwestern for a comfortable 4-1 victory at West Milton Milton-Union High on Sept. 18 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

The first half gave West Milton Milton-Union a 2-1 lead over Springfield Northwestern.

The Bulldogs got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 2-0 edge.

Recently on Sept. 14, West Milton Milton-Union squared off with Casstown Miami East in a soccer game.

