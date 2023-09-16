Aurora dominates Willoughby South in convincing showing

Aurora recorded a big victory over Willoughby South 5-1 at Aurora High on Sept. 16 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Bluffton and Kenton finish in a tie

Nothing was decided after Bluffton and Kenton fought to a 1-1 stalemate in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Sept. 16.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 1-1 tie through the first half.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

In recent action on Sept. 12, Kenton faced off against Lima Bath and Bluffton took on Ottoville on Sept. 2 at Bluffton High School.

St. Marys earns solid win over Spencerville

St. Marys handed Spencerville a tough 3-1 loss for an Ohio boys soccer victory at St. Marys on Sept. 16.

The first half gave St. Marys a 2-0 lead over Spencerville.

Both teams scored evenly in the second half to make it 3-1.

The last time St. Marys and Spencerville played in a 5-1 game on Sept. 15, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 9, St. Marys faced off against Troy and Spencerville took on Lima on Sept. 12 at Spencerville High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.