Mogadore Field’s defense throttled Liberty Township Lakota East, resulting in a 1-0 shutout for an Ohio girls soccer victory on Sept. 15.

Last season, Mogadore Field and Liberty Township Lakota East faced off on Sept. 14, 2021 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Mogadore Field faced off against Cincinnati Princeton.

