Paintsville Johnson Central dominated from start to finish in an imposing 34-6 win over Cincinnati Dohn Community on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Paintsville Johnson Central a 22-0 lead over Cincinnati Dohn Community.

Paintsville Johnson Central jumped to a 34-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

