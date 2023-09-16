Holgate pushed past Harlan Christian for a 22-8 win at Harlan Christian High on Sept. 15 in Indiana football action.

The Tigers registered a 16-0 advantage at halftime over the Hawks.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Hawks closed the lead with an 8-6 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Holgate and Harlan Christian faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Holgate High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Holgate squared off with Britton Deerfield in a football game.

