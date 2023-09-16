St. Bernard-Elmwood Place dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-14 win over Cincinnati Landmark Christian in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 2, St Bernard-Elmwood Place faced off against Cincinnati Shroder.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.