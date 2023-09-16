Mechanicsburg left no doubt on Friday, controlling Springfield Catholic Central from start to finish for a 37-6 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Mechanicsburg opened with a 14-6 advantage over Springfield Catholic Central through the first quarter.

The Indians’ offense jumped in front for a 21-6 lead over the Irish at the intermission.

Mechanicsburg breathed fire to a 37-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Mechanicsburg faced off against Springfield Greenon and Springfield Catholic Central took on Springfield Northeastern on Sept. 1 at Springfield Northeastern High School.

