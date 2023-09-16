Shadyside handled Brownsville Area 37-16 in an impressive showing during this Pennsylvania football game on Sept. 15.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second quarters, as neither squad scored.

The third quarter gave Shadyside a 31-0 lead over Brownsville Area.

The Tigers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Falcons’ 16-6 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Shadyside and Brownsville Area squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Shadyside High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Shadyside faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local.

