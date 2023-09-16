Hundred took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Millersport 43-20 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 16.

Hundred opened with a 14-0 advantage over Millersport through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Hornets and the Lakers were both scoreless.

Hundred jumped to a 21-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets held on with a 22-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Millersport faced off against Corning Miller and Hundred took on Beallsville on Sept. 8 at Beallsville High School.

