Pine Grove Valley rallied over Matamoras Frontier for an inspiring 44-31 victory for a West Virginia high school football victory at Pine Grove Valley High on Sept. 15.

Matamoras Frontier showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-14 advantage over Pine Grove Valley as the first quarter ended.

The Lumberjacks’ offense moved in front for a 22-15 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

Pine Grove Valley darted to a 36-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lumberjacks and the Cougars each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Pine Grove Valley and Matamoras Frontier squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Matamoras Frontier High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Matamoras Frontier faced off against Beallsville.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.